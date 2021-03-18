Kang Daniel unveils a brand new stunning yellow Mandala design teaser; Announces comeback in April

Kang Daniel will finally be releasing Yellow, the long-awaited third installment of his colour trilogy in April.

Kang Daniel is coming! The talented idol-entrepreneur who made a stunning comeback with Paranoia, earlier this year, will be making another comeback soon. Kang Daniel's Paranoia perfectly embodied the feelings of fear and anxiety. Paranoia explores the themes of a sense of self and mental health, beautifully. Kang Daniel drew a lot of inspiration from his personal life and poured it out into his music.

Now, after successfully wrapping up his promotions for Paranoia, Kang Daniel is already preparing to make his return! On March 18 at midnight KST, Kang Daniel surprised fans by unexpectedly dropping a teaser for his next release on Twitter. The teaser image shows a stunning yellow Mandala design against a black dotted background. 2021.04.13 6 PM (KST) is written in Yellow on the teaser. It means that his next release will be on April 13 at 6 pm KST.

You can check out the stunning Mandala design below:

Based on the new teaser, many fans are speculating that Kang Daniel will finally be releasing Yellow, the long-awaited third installment of his colour trilogy (following Cyan and Magenta). Meanwhile, actor Chae Soo Bin is in talks for Our Police Course and is positively reviewing the drama. If both the stars agree, they will be paired opposite each other in Disney+ drama, Our Police Course. Our Police Course will revolve around young adults born in the year 2000 making their way through college life in their own unapologetic ways at one of the most conservative universities in Korea.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: A grim Kang Daniel perfectly embodies 'anxiety' and 'fear' in gripping new Paranoia MV teaser

Are you excited for Kang Daniel's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×