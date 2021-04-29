Kang Daniel will be hosting an offline AND an online fan party on May 16

Kang Daniel will be hosting a special fan party on the platform UNIVERSE.

Kang Daniel is riding high on the success of his new album Yellow, the third in the colour trilogy of Cyan and Magenta. Yellow and its accompanying title track, Antidote have been doing exceptionally well on the music charts and on streaming platforms too. Besides that, Kang Daniel recently won the Best Male Idol award for the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards too. Now, Kang Daniel has something exciting planned for DANITY!

Kang Daniel will be hosting an offline as well as an online fan party on May 16 through the app UNIVERSE. The fan party is titled ' Dear My D' for approximately 2 hours on May 16 starting at 5 pm KST in person as well as online. So, DANITY are required to register themselves on the UNIVERSE platform and enter a raffle from May 4 to May 8 through the UNIVERSE app. They will choose a total of 50 fans who will get the chance to attend the offline event. The winners will be revealed on May 10 and will also receive special merchandise and a signed CD.

The offline event will be organised keeping the COVID 19 situation in mind and can change if the situation isn't favourable for the same. In addition, Kang Daniel is all set to become the first solo K-pop artist to launch an app to directly communicates with his fans. We cannot wait!

Credits :News1

