Kang Daniel's defamation lawsuit against Sojang referred to mediation after appealing initial 'lenient' ruling

Kang Daniel initially emerged victorious in his lawsuit against Ms. Park, the woman behind the problematic YouTube channel Sojang. The court has ordered her to pay 30 million KRW. However, his legal team found the ruling 'unacceptably lenient' and filed for an appeal.

According to K-media reports on January 3, the 5-2 Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court referred the case to mediation. It's a legal process where both parties are required to resolve the lawsuit through mutual understanding.

Previously on November 27, Civil Division 29 of the Seoul Central District Court ruled in the K-pop idol's favor. Defendant A Ms. Park was ordered to pay 30 million KRW in damages. The court gave the verdict after acknowledging all the charges filed against her including severe harm to Kang Daniel's reputation and creation of malicious videos.

However, his agency ARA and his legal team from Law Firm LIU found the ruling 'unacceptably lenient'. They stated that given the gravity of Ms. Park's illegal actions and its prolonged effect on the singer's reputation, the punishment should have been harsher.

They filed for an appeal to the court's verdict. ARA stated, "Regardless of whether the shameless defendant appeals, we will file a civil lawsuit for 100 million won separately from the criminal procedure. This is the minimum defensive measure to prevent any more innocent victims and prevent this from happening again."

Kang Daniel's team has refused to accept the verdict of the first trial so attention is on whether they will agree to the mediation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during the sentencing hearing, Sojang asked for leniency claiming that she had no intention of hurting the K-pop idol and that she wasn't aware of the information she circulated being false.

However, the court pointed out that she had failed to provide her source of this untrue information and made no effort to reveal it either. Although she claimed to have uploaded the videos for the 'public interest', during the trial, Ms. Park showed no remorse for her actions and made incomprehensible excuses.

Meanwhile, apart from Kang Daniel, IVE's Wonyoung, BTS' V, Jungkook, and aespa's Karina also filed defamation lawsuits against Sojang.

ALSO READ: 'Unlike gossipers...': Moon Gabi's ex-boyfriend Jimmy Paige reacts to claims of dissing Jung Woo Sung in rap lyrics