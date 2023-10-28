Kang Dong Won, Go Yoon Jung top October Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings, Jo In Sung follows

Actor Kang Dong Won has topped this month’s movie star brand reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the brand reputation rankings for film actors in October. These rankings were determined by analyzing key factors such as consumer engagement, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness among 50 well-known movie stars. The data used for this analysis was collected from the dates of September 19 to October 19.

Top 5 of October Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings

For the month of October, Kang Dong Won claimed the top spot with an impressive brand reputation index of 9,928,065. In his keyword analysis, notable phrases that contributed to his ranking included Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman, possessed, and Psick University. Moreover, his highest-ranking related terms included descriptors such as handsome, transform, and sincere. Kang Dong Won also received overwhelmingly positive reactions with a score of 83.07 with a positivity-negativity analysis.

Go Yoon Jung secured the second position with a brand reputation index of 9,312,332, which notably increased by 9.81 percent compared to her score of 8,480,355 in September. It's worth mentioning that in September, she also held the top spot, with an astounding 205.58 percent surge in her brand reputation index since August, thanks to her involvement in the K-drama Moving.

Jo In Sung maintained his position at third place, with a brand reputation index of 5,681,887. The Moving star also held onto the third place ranking in September, where he had a brand reputation index of 6,132,216. Notably, his brand reputation score has seen a significant increase of 27.96 percent since August.

Song Joong Ki surged to the fourth position with an impressive brand reputation index of 4,951,374. This marks a remarkable increase of 225.23 percent in his score compared to September.

Actress Han Hyo Joo secured the fifth position with a brand reputation index of 4,709,324 for October. In September, she held fourth place after experiencing a notable 137.95 percent increase in her brand reputation index since August, which brought her total score to 5,337,484.

Top 30 of October’s movie stars brand reputation rankings

Kang Dong Won Go Yoon Jung Jo In Sung Song Joong Ki Han Hyo Joo Kim Nam Gil Kang Ha Neul Jung So Min Lee Yoo Mi Jeon Yeo Been Yoon Kye Sang Lee Byung Hun Lee Seo Jin Han Ji Min Gong Yoo Ha Jung Woo Im Siwan Son Suk Ku Ryu Seung Ryong Kim Hye Soo Park Bo Young Uhm Jung Hwa Park Seo Joon Hyun Bin Lee Jong Suk Lee Je Hoon Nam Joo Hyuk Jung Woo Sung Jung Hae In Ma Dong Seok

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Moving star Go Yoon Jung confirmed as female lead in Hospital Playlist spinoff