Kang Dong Won, Jung Sung Il, Cha Seung Won and others to lead film produced by Park Chan Wook; Details inside

The casting for the movie War and Revolt has been made public, and Netflix has confirmed its production. The Japanese War was a time of chaos known as War and Revolt. As the military officers and volunteer soldiers closest to Seonjo (Cha Seung Won), Jong Ryeo (Park Jung Min), the son of the best military official in Joseon, and his servant, Cheon Young (Kang Dong Won), became enemies, it is a film portrays the narrative of a get-together of three people from different walks of life.

The main cast:

In War and Revolt, Kang Dong Won portrays Cheonyeong, a lowly character with the best swordsmanship skills. With his distinctive charm and excellent action acting, Kang Dong Won is expected to create a character struggling to escape the unfairly defined slave status. Park Jung Min assumed the role of Jong Ryeo, the son of Joseon's highest-ranking military official who hires Chun Yeong as a servant and is in charge of escorting Seonjo after passing the military exam. Park Jung Min will depict a person who shared companionship with a slave past their economic status but is disappointed by this, with three-layered acting and a reasonable presence. Cha Seung Won plays King Seonjo, who only tries to restore the king's authority after the war and flees his people during the Japanese invasion of Korea in 1592. Interest is enhanced at the presence of the ruler in the fierce world he will depict, which goes back and forth without limits in any job.

Park Chan Wook:

In addition to participating in the production of War and Revolt, director Park Chan Wook also co-wrote the screenplay with Shin Cheol. Expectations have been raised because War and Revolt is the first Korean film in which Netflix and director Park Chan Wook collaborate. In War and Revolt, the drama of people living in an era of turbulence and chaos will be enhanced by the addition of combat and chase action, as director Kim Sangman intends to present genre fun.

