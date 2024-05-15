The Plot is an upcoming South Korean movie that follows the story of an assassin whose life turns upside down after certain confusing events. Starring Kang Dong Won in the lead role, the movie will be released in the coming days. Furthermore, a new trailer has been released which reveals the various characters in the story that play an important role in the plot development.

On May 13, 2024, the team behind the upcoming film The Plot unveiled a new preview, sparking enthusiasm among fans. The trailer offers a glimpse into the various roles played by the actors, providing a sneak peek into their unique characters. Kang Dong Won takes on the role of the protagonist Young Il, a designer with the ability to stage murders as accidents. In one scene, he is shown discussing his next job with his client, Joo Young Sun, portrayed by Jung Eun Chae.

The focus then swiftly shifts to Jackie (played by Lee Mi Sook), Wol Chun (played by Lee Hyun Wook), and Jum Man (played by Tang Jun Sang). They are depicted strategizing methods for murder, including orchestrating a staged car accident. Lee Chi Hyun, (played by Lee Moo Saeng), is an insurance expert who is responsible for delivering documents to the target. Lastly, the teaser introduces Ha Woo Jeo, (played by Lee Dong Hwi) a social media troll who predicts the target's death.

The Plot release date, cast, story

Directed by Lee Yo Sup, the movie is set to release on May 29, 2024, in theaters in South Korea. Apart from Kang Dong Won, the cast ensemble of the movie includes Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Mi Sook, Lee Hyun Wook, Tang Jun Sang, and more.

The movie revolves around Young Il, a skilled hitman who doesn't resort to typical methods of killing. Instead, he meticulously plans murders to appear as accidents. But as the story progresses, Young II begins to sense that things are not as they seem. Suspicious events unfold, leading him to suspect that he himself is the intended victim of a murder made to look like an accident.

