Kang Dong Won, Moving's Go Yoon Jung and Jo In Sung top Actor Brand Value Ranking for October

Kang Dong Won seen in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman, actress Go Yoon Jung, and actor Jo In Sung seen in the recent Korean drama Moving have topped the list for brand value rankings for the month of October. Korea Brand Reputation Institute analyzed the big data collected from September 19 to October 19 of the top 50 actors to determine the consumer favorability and brand value of said actors.

Top 3 actors on brand value rankings for October

South Korean actor Kang Dong Won last seen in the Korean film Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman topped the rankings list at first place for the month of October. He had the brand index of 9,928,065 points. Actress Go Yoon Jung secured second place having a brand reputation index of 8,312,332 points. She was last seen in the blockbuster Korean drama Moving by Disney+Hotstar Korea. Actor Jo In Sung secured the third position with 5,681,887 points in the brand reputation index. He was also a part of Moving Korean drama.

Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman is a mystery and action genre film that was released on September 27, 2023. BLACKPINK's Jisoo made a special cameo in the film. Whereas Moving really moved the audience with its gripping storyline and commendable acting.

Moving was released on August 9, 2023. Since then, the web series has garnered huge popularity among its viewers and won six awards at the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards.

Other actors on brand value rankings for October

Other actors included in the Top 30 list of brand reputation rankings were: Song Joong Ki, Han Hyo Joo, Kim Nam Gil, Kang Ha Neul, Jung So Min, Lee Yoo Mi, Jeon Yeo Bin, Yoon Kye Sang, Lee Byung Hun, Lee Seo Jin, Han Ji Min, Gong Yoo, Han Jung Woo, Lim Siwan, Son Suk Goo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Kim Hye Soo, Park Bo Young, Uhm Jung Hwa, Paek Seo Joon, Hyun Bin, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Jae Hoon, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jung Woo Sung, Jung Hae In, and Ma Dong Suk.

