Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won enjoy their time together in the first poster for ‘Curtain Call’

KBS released the new poster for the upcoming slice of life drama ‘Curtain Call’. Read ahead to know more.

by Anoushka Mathew   |  Updated on Oct 08, 2022 02:27 PM IST  |  400.3K
Curtain Call Poster; Picture Courtesy: KBS
Curtain Call Poster

With the release of a couple poster for Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won in 'Curtain Call', a passionate chemistry in the grand epic of the work was foretold. KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Curtain Call', which will be broadcast for the first time on October 31st, tells the story of a man who received an unprecedented mission to make the wishes of his elderly grandmother Geum Soon (Ko Doo Shim) come true. It's a drama about people's stories. 

In the published couple poster, actors Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won, who played the roles of Honam Hyung's playful actor Yoo Jae Heon and the beautiful hotel manager Park Se Yeon, express moist and tender eyes, stimulating curiosity about the story of the two characters in the drama. Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won are standing side by side against the blue sky with the bright sunlight in the background, and they are completely immersed in the characters of Yoo Jae Heon and Park Se Yeon, respectively, and are smiling brightly. 

Kang Ha Neul showed off a dandy man's neat charm with a blue shirt, and Ha Ji Won showed off her innocent and bright beauty with a white blouse, completing a picturesque two-shot. In particular, although they do not look at each other, the poster is full of tender eyes and a pure white smile, making the hearts of prospective viewers flutter with a mysterious and warm atmosphere. 

As you can see from the phrase 'on a big and beautiful stage that will change your life', the chemistry between the two will not be limited to a simple romance, but will be expressed through various themes and charms. The affectionate yet subtle atmosphere captures attention by implying the future of the characters who will draw up a life of upheaval. From the 1950s to the 2020s, interest is being drawn on how Yoo Jae Heon and Park Se Yeon, who are deeply involved in the life of Geum Soon, an indomitable woman who has pioneered her own life, will show their affectionate chemistry for each other through storytelling. 

Curtain Call Poster; Picture Courtesy: KBS

ALSO READ: Glitch Early Review: Jeon Yeo Been is the star of the otherworldly story; Nana gets an introduction 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement
Credits: KBS

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!