Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won enjoy their time together in the first poster for ‘Curtain Call’

With the release of a couple poster for Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won in 'Curtain Call', a passionate chemistry in the grand epic of the work was foretold. KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Curtain Call', which will be broadcast for the first time on October 31st, tells the story of a man who received an unprecedented mission to make the wishes of his elderly grandmother Geum Soon (Ko Doo Shim) come true. It's a drama about people's stories. In the published couple poster, actors Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won, who played the roles of Honam Hyung's playful actor Yoo Jae Heon and the beautiful hotel manager Park Se Yeon, express moist and tender eyes, stimulating curiosity about the story of the two characters in the drama. Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won are standing side by side against the blue sky with the bright sunlight in the background, and they are completely immersed in the characters of Yoo Jae Heon and Park Se Yeon, respectively, and are smiling brightly.

Kang Ha Neul showed off a dandy man's neat charm with a blue shirt, and Ha Ji Won showed off her innocent and bright beauty with a white blouse, completing a picturesque two-shot. In particular, although they do not look at each other, the poster is full of tender eyes and a pure white smile, making the hearts of prospective viewers flutter with a mysterious and warm atmosphere. As you can see from the phrase 'on a big and beautiful stage that will change your life', the chemistry between the two will not be limited to a simple romance, but will be expressed through various themes and charms. The affectionate yet subtle atmosphere captures attention by implying the future of the characters who will draw up a life of upheaval. From the 1950s to the 2020s, interest is being drawn on how Yoo Jae Heon and Park Se Yeon, who are deeply involved in the life of Geum Soon, an indomitable woman who has pioneered her own life, will show their affectionate chemistry for each other through storytelling.