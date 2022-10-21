Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won think over their feelings in the character posters for ‘Curtain Call’

KBS2's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Curtain Call', which will be aired for the first time on October 31st, showed individual posters of actors Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won, who lead the center of the drama, stimulating the emotions of prospective viewers. 'Curtain Call', where Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won's duet will shine, tells the story of a man (Kang Ha Neul) who receives an unprecedented special to make the wishes of his elderly grandmother Geum Soon (Go Doo Shim) come true.

Kang Ha Neul plays Yoo Jae Heon, an optimistic and cheerful theater actor who wants to make Geum-soon's last wish come true. Ha Ji Won portrays Park Se Yeon, a general manager who struggles to protect the hotel paradise left by her grandmother until the end by Geum Soon's side. Through Go Doo Shim, Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won become a new family under one roof. It is unknown where the chemistry of the two people who are placed in their intertwined fates will go. Even the individual posters that have been released have a vague atmosphere as if hinting at an unpredictable future.

The teaser posters:

Ha Ji Won expressed Se Yeon’s feelings with a light smile while lowering her gaze as if she was imagining pleasantly. Kang Ha Neul made a happy expression as if looking up at Se Yeon. Although the two are placed in different places, they give a feeling of affection as if they are looking at each other in the same space. The phrase 'on the big and beautiful stage that will change your life' written on the poster foretells the tumultuous things that will unfold for the two of them, stimulating the anticipation for the spectacular development of the drama.

