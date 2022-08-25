Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min confirmed as leads for upcoming romance comedy film ‘30 Days’

On August 24th, "Kang Ha Neul has confirmed his appearance in the movie '30 Days'. The female lead role has been taken on by Jung So Min, and expectations are high for the two people's extraordinary comedy chemistry." The movie '30 Days' is a realistic romantic comedy about a couple who once had a love story but are now on the verge of divorce after a fiery fight.

In the drama, Kang Ha Neul takes on the role of Jeong Yeol, a lawyer who does not have a single hill to beat, and Jung So Min Jeong takes on the role of a film producer who is not easy-going and looks like a natural person in the romantic comedy. The movie is directed by Nam Dae Jung. He has been recognized for his comic directing early through 'The Great Wish' (2016), starring Ahn Jae Hong, Ryu Deok Hwan, and Kim Dong Young, and 'Gibang Doryung' (2019), starring Lee Junho and Jung So Min.

Kang Ha Neul is best known for his roles in television dramas ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’ (2014), ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ (2016), and ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ (2019); and the films ‘Mourning Grave’ (2014), ‘Twenty’ (2015), ‘Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet’ (2016), ‘New Trial’ (2017), ‘Midnight Runners’ (2017), ‘Forgotten’ (2017), and ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’ (2022). In 2020, Kang Ha Neul received the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor – Television and ranked 23rd in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity annual list.

Jung So Min made her acting debut in 2010 with a supporting role in the television series ‘Bad Guy’. She is known for her leading role in her 2010 TV series ‘Playful Kiss’, the Korean adaptation of the popular manga ‘Itazura na Kiss’. Jung So Min also starred in the medical television series ‘Soul Mechanic’ and in the fantasy romance television series ‘Alchemy of Souls’ (2022).

