Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min starrer romance film 30 Days wraps up principal filming on February 10

The movie '30 Days' (tentative title) is a comical romance between Noh Jung Yeol (Kang Ha Neul) and Hong Na Ra (Jung So Min), who suffer from amnesia due to an unexpected accident just 30 days before the end of their romance, which started as a romance but turned into a thriller. all. Following the movie 'Twenty' (2015), which mobilized more than 3 million viewers and brought a big smile, Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min, who met again as lovers, show the whole process of love in this work with reversal charms, creating a new style of comic romance.

About the film:

Along with the wrap of the filming news, '30 Days' released a still from the movie that contains the images of the main characters. The combination of 'Noh Jeong Yeol', a lawyer who couldn't throw away his grudge, and 'Hong Na Ra', a movie PD reminiscent of a madman with clear eyes, gives a glimpse of the characters' extraordinary charms and perfect chemistry. In particular, the unstoppable appearance of 'Noh Jeong Yeol' with a playful expression behind his neat outfit and 'Hong Na Ra' with 'Noh Jeong Yeol' in one hand and a wine glass in the other hand is an unpredictable story unfolded by those with unique personalities.

Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min:

Kang Ha Neul, who finished filming the movie '30 Days', said, "During the filming, I was so happy and happy that I was looking forward to the next day's filming. I believe it will be a movie that will bring a good laugh to the audience." Jung So Min, who worked with Kang Ha Neul, said, "It was the work I tried the most since my debut. I think I was able to try various things because the director allowed me to act freely and comfortably," looking forward to the character they will show.