Kang Ha Neul and Lee Yoo Young confirmed to lead upcoming JTBC suspense thriller drama

On the 11th, JTBC's new drama 'Insider' announced the casting of Kang Ha Neul and Lee Yoo Young. 'Insider' is a suspense drama in which a judicial trainee 'Kim Yo-han', a judicial trainee who fell into the abyss during an undercover investigation, struggles to seize the hand of fate that was taken away. It will premiere in the first half of 2022.

Intense brain battles, highly psychological warfare, and hot action on a game board entangled with desires, a man's excruciating revenge will deliver catharsis. Director Min Yeon-hong of 'Missing: The Other Side’ and writer Moon Man Se, who wrote 'Fiery Priest', collaborated. Kang Ha Neul takes on the role of Kim Yohan, a senior judicial trainee whose fate has changed due to an undercover investigation. Kim Yohan is a character whose life is turned upside down when he gets caught up in an unexpected incident on a gambling board that infiltrates to catch the weakness of a corruption prosecutor.

Kim Yohan, who has lived an honest and sincere life, bravely stepped forward for justice, but what awaits him is the harsh reality where only the logic of power dominates. In a prison abandoned by the world, he begins a survival quest for revenge. With a sharp mind, prudence to think ahead, tenacity that does not break in any crisis, and a unique poker face, he jumps into a risky gamble, risking his life. Kang Ha Neul said, "Insider' has an attractive script. The atmosphere of the set is pleasant and I am having fun filming it. Please look forward to it."

Lee Yoo Young takes on the role of Oh Soo-yeon, a businesswoman who hides a sharp knife in a soft smile. Her beauty is a gun and her brain is a sword, and as a person who subdues opponents, she has the influence of controlling various interests by mobilizing funds and personal connections. With a pioneering eye that sees through the values ​​of people, she recognizes at a glance the extraordinariness of Kim Yo Han, a fallen inmate, and makes a secret suggestion by using her 'sword' to achieve her purpose. Lee Yoo Young said, "I am looking forward to filming as I am taking on the role of Oh Soo-yeon, who has a different charm from the characters I have played so far. I think it will be fun to see Oh Soo-yeon's clothes and styling."

