Kang Ha Neul confirms his role in new KBS drama; Son Ye Jin and Youn Yuh Jung still in talks for their roles

On February 17th, KBS's new drama 'Trees Die On Their Feet' announced the confirmation of Kang Ha Neul's appearance. It is a drama about a grandson who defected to fulfill the last wish of an elderly grandmother from North Korea.

Yoo Jae Hoon, played by Kang Ha Neul, has a positive and optimistic personality that is full of self-love and self-esteem, unlike a life that lacks everything. Having been working as a theater actor in a local theater company with his life motto, 'Do what you want to do', he receives a sudden offer from an old gentleman to 'play the defecting grandson of a certain grandmother', and he faces a major turning point in his life.

After acting in films like 'Pirates: Goblin Flag', 'Rain and Your Story', 'Youth Police', 'Dongju', 'Twenty', and dramas 'When the Camellia Blooms', 'Moon Lovers - Little Heart Ryeo', 'Misaeng', 'The Heirs', Kang Ha Neul is planning to transform into a new character through the new drama 'A Tree Dies Standing'.

Director Yoon Sang Ho, who directed the dramas 'River of the Moon', 'Wind, Clouds and Rain' and 'Saimdang Light's Diary', and writer Jo Sung Geol, who wrote the movies 'Hitman' and 'Youth Police', collaborated. What kind of synergy will Kang Ha Neul and the production team create?

