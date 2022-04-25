Kang Ha Neul gears up for the ultimate battle of nerves in first poster for JTBC’s upcoming drama ‘Insider’

On April 25th, JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Insider' released a teaser poster of Kang Ha Neul, who overwhelms the eyes with an intense aura. The teaser shows two sides of Kang Ha Neul- the prosecutor and the prisoner. The intense gaze gives us a sneak peek into the battle of nerves that will be taking place in the drama.

'Insider' is an action thriller in which a judicial trainee named Kim Yo Han (Kang Ha Neul), who fell into the abyss during an undercover investigation, struggles to win the fate that was taken from him. Intense brain battles, high-level psychological warfare, and hot action unfold on a game board where desires are intertwined. It is an excruciating revenge of a man who fights against the world that has led him to ruin gives an exhilarating thrill.

Director Min Yeon Hong, who was recognized for his detailed directing in 'Missing: The Other Side', and writer Moon Man Se , who proved his skills through 'Priest', collaborated. In addition to this, the main cast of Kang Ha Neul, Lee Yoo Young, and Heo Seong Tae, who are 'trustworthy', makes drama fans excited for the drama.

Kang Ha Neul will play the role of Kim Yo Han, a senior judicial trainee whose fate has changed due to an undercover investigation. He infiltrates the gambling board to catch the weaknesses of the corrupt prosecutors, and gets caught up in an unexpected incident, and his life is turned upside down. Survival for revenge in a prison abandoned by the world, a dangerous game that requires life as a collateral begins.

JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Insider' will premiere in June.

