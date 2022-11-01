Kang Ha Neul, Ha Ji Won and Go Doo Shim starrer ‘Curtain Call’ premieres with strong ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, a ratings research company on November 1st, the first episode of KBS2's new Monday-Tuesday drama Curtain Call, which was first broadcast on October 31, recorded 7.2% in the nationwide household standard. 'Curtain Call' completely captured the attention of viewers with its overwhelming scale and spectacular development from the first episode. In particular, with the overwhelming acting skills of actors such as Ha Ji Won, Kang Ha Neul, Go Doo Shim, and Sung Dong Il, the first episode where you can't take your eyes off was born.

Curtain Call:

The drama follows Yoo Jae Heon (Kang Ha Neul) who works as an actor for a local theater troupe. Even though he comes from a poor background, he is a bright and optimistic person with high self-esteem. His motto is to do what you want. One day, an old gentleman asks Yoo Jae Heon to play the grandson of an old woman. The old woman's grandson defected from North Korea. This changes Yoo Jae Heon’s life.

Cheer Up:

Meanwhile, SBS' Monday-Tuesday drama 'Cheer Up', which was scheduled to air on the same day, was canceled due to the Itaewon disaster. The drama follows Do Hae Yi (Han Ji Hyun) is a student at Yonhee University. She is a bright and diligent person. Because of her family's poor financial situation, she places a priority on making money rather than school. One day, Do Hae Yi suddenly joins cheering squad Theia. She only joins the club for money.

The cheering squad has existed for 50 years at Yeonhee University. While participating in the cheering squad, Do Hae Yi experiences the joy of campus life and meets various people from Theia including Park Jung Woo (Bae In Hyuk), Jin Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), Tae Cho Hee (Jang Gyu Ri), Joo Sun Ja (Lee Eun Saem) and Bae Young Woong (Yang Dong Geun). Bae Young Woong was once a member of Theia and he is an alumnus of Yonhee University. He supports the cheering squad financially and emotionally.

