Kang Ha Neul has two sides in the latest poster for JTBC’s upcoming suspense thriller drama ‘Insider’

The released poster by JTBC contained Kang Ha Neul transformed into an 'Insider' with two completely different faces. Kim Yo Han, a senior judicial trainee who does not allow even the slightest disturbance, shows a strong inner side that no one can break. The appearance of 'inmate' Kim Yo Han was also captured.

Kim Yo Han, wounded by the lies and reality he faced after entering prison. Even in the dark, the shapely eyes are still firm, but there is a different sense of revenge than before. The phrase 'this edition will not end as long as I live' is significant. While the boundary between the two faces is blurred, who will remain as the 'real Kim Yo Han’? Attention is focused on his struggle to continue the brutal game, crossing justice and revenge.

'Insider' is an action suspense drama in which a judicial trainee named Kim Yo Han, who fell into the abyss during an undercover investigation, struggles to seize the hand of fate that was taken away. Intense brain battles, high-level psychological warfare, and hot action unfold on a game board where desires are intertwined. The excruciating catharsis of a man's excruciating revenge as he battles the world that has led him to ruin.

Kang Ha Neul takes on the role of Kim Yo Han, a senior judicial trainee whose fate has changed due to an undercover investigation. He infiltrates the gambling board to catch the weaknesses of the corrupt prosecutors, gets caught up in an unexpected incident and enters the prison. In a prison where the law and common sense do not work, he begins a survival quest for revenge by acting as an insider, an insider who hides his identity and purpose.

