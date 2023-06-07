Kang Ha Neul, Yoo Hae Jin and Park Hae Joon to lead suspense thriller film Opposition? Details Here

In the film Opposition, which is about an insider who shakes up the drug world by switching places between the Korean drug market and the investigative agency, Plus M Entertainment has confirmed main casting, including Kang Ha Neul, Yoo Hae Jin and Park Hae Joon. Lee Kang Soo, an insider who secretly provides the national investigation agency with information on the drug industry, will be played by Kang Ha Neul.

The main cast:

Kang Ha Neul, who participated in different genres, for example with 'When the Camellia Blossoms', 'Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet' and 'New Trial,' Lee Kang Soo, a three-dimensional character in which hot and cold coexist, is expected to renew his representative work once more. The character of Gu Gwan Hee, an ambitious prosecutor and wants to climb up to the top, is played by Yoo Hae Jin, a well-known representative actor from Korea. He plans to play a new character in the movie, and the audience has adored him for his incredible acting in bold works like The Owl, Veteran and Taxi Driver. Here, Park Hae Joon, who has shown alluring acting in each work, for example, 'Emergency Declaration', 'Believer', and 'The World of the Married', joins the cast.

Kang Ha Neul’s activities:

He took part in the movie Dream as a special appearance. In Dream, Hongdae (Park Seo Joon), a former soccer player with no concept, and Somin (IU), a police officer with no passion, face off against homeless ragtag national team players to achieve seemingly impossible goals. First and foremost, soccer player Hongdae's lifelong rival is Kang Ha Neul, who collaborated with director Lee Byung Hun on Twenty and Park Seo Joon on Midnight Runners. At theaters across the country, the film Dream, which features such a potent lineup of special appearances by Park Seo Joon and IU, is receiving high praise. The fans were excited to see Kang Ha Neul and Park Seo Joon come together after the popular film.

ALSO READ: Revenant: Kim Tae Ri tries to hold back her evil side in new posters and teaser for upcoming horror drama

Advertisement