Kang Han Na in talks to lead Park Gyu Tae’s upcoming film Husbands post Cashero and The Tyrant's Chef

South Korean actress Kang Han Na is reportedly in discussions to star in Husbands, the upcoming film by director Park Gyu Tae. On March 20, 2025, SPOTV News reported that Kang is currently reviewing the offer, though no final decision has been announced. If she accepts the role, Husbands will add to her growing filmography, making 2025 one of her busiest years yet. As fans eagerly await confirmation, excitement is building around what kind of character she may portray in the new project.

If Kang Han Na confirms her participation in Husbands, it will mark another major project in an already eventful year for the actress. She is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series Cashero in a supporting role and will also take on the lead role in The Tyrant’s Chef, another highly anticipated project.

Kang has steadily built a reputation as a versatile actress, successfully transitioning between various genres and character types. She has played memorable roles in historical dramas like Bloody Heart, modern romance series like My Roommate Is a Gumiho and Frankly Speaking, and youth dramas like Start-Up. Her ability to portray strong, independent female leads while also excelling in emotional and comedic roles has made her a sought-after name in the entertainment industry.

If she accepts the role in Husbands, fans are eager to see what kind of transformation she will undergo for the film. Despite the excitement surrounding Kang Han Na’s potential involvement in Husbands, neither the actress nor her agency has officially confirmed her participation. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing, but without a formal announcement, fans remain in suspense.

Meanwhile, director Park Gyu Tae has established himself as a talented filmmaker and screenwriter, earning recognition for his sharp storytelling and engaging plots. His previous works include writing for popular films such as Man on the Edge (2013) and Hi! Dharma! (2001), both of which received critical and commercial success.

In 2022, Park made waves as a director with the military comedy 6/45, starring Go Kyung Pyo and Lee Yi Kyung. The film was praised for its humorous yet heartwarming take on inter-Korean relations and proved to be a sleeper hit. With Husbands, Park is expected to bring his signature blend of humor and emotional depth to audiences once again, raising curiosity about the storyline and casting choices. Although details about Husbands remain scarce, expectations are high given Park’s past successes.