Kang Han Na, Kim Do Wan & Bae In Hyuk land LEAD in Jang Ki Yong & Hyeri’s drama Frightening Cohabitation

Kang Han Na, Kim Do Wan & Bae In Hyuk have reportedly landed the lead role in Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri’s upcoming drama show Frightening Cohabitation. Scroll down for more info on the project.

Kang Han Na, Kim Do Wan, and Bae In Hyuk have joined the cast of Jang Ki Yong and Girl’s Day’s Hyeri’s new drama! Titled Frightening Cohabitation (literal translation), the tvN drama is based on a webtoon about a female college student named Lee Dam (Hyeri) who accidentally swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong).

Kang Han Na has been cast as Yang Hye Sun, a female gumiho who has an innocent heart despite her stunning good looks. (In traditional folktales, gumiho were usually beautiful women who seduced men to their deaths.) She is Shin Woo Yeo’s friend and a former gumiho who achieved her dream of becoming a human. Although she seems perfect on the outside, she is actually rather clumsy and naive.

Kim Do Wan has been cast as Do Jae Jin, who is a fool when it comes to love. When he falls in love, he’s ready to give up everything, including his life and organs. He is Lee Dam’s close friend. Despite his good looks, good physique, and good personality, he is unable to find true love. He ends up falling in love with Yang Hye Sun, the former gumiho. Bae In Hyuk has been cast as Gye Sun Woo, Lee Dam’s college senior who has an unrequited crush on her. He is extremely popular with women at their college, coming from a good background with both brains and beauty. But after Lee Dam firmly turns him down, he finds himself experiencing unrequited love for the first time in his life.

The production staff stated via Soompi, “Our strong lineup, which began with Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri, is complete with the addition of Kang Han Na, Kim Do Wan, and Bae In Hyuk, trendy actors who bring talent, visuals, and their unique appeal to their roles. Please look forward to the synergy that the cast creates together.” Frightening Cohabitation will premiere sometime in the first half of 2021.

