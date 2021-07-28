Kang Han Na to reportedly join KBS2's historical drama 'Red Heart' along with Lee Joon & Jang Hyuk

We aren't over Kang Han Na's amazing performance as Yang Hye Sun in 'My Roommate Is A Gumiho', and she's already back with her next project. Yes, you read it right. Kang Han Na to reportedly join KBS2's upcoming historical drama 'Red Heart'. In response to the report, her agency KeyEast Entertainment confirmed that Kang Han Na has received a casting offer for the new KBS2 drama ‘Red Heart’ and is positively reviewing the offer.

'Red Heart' is a fictional historical (sageuk) drama about Lee Tae, who becomes the king of Joseon and dreams of absolute monarchy. Kang Han Na has been offered the role of Yoo Jung, a free-spirited woman, who Lee Tae falls in love with. Lee Tae picks Yoo Jung as his crown princess, causing a rift between him and his family members. Lee Tae is now forced to choose between the one he loves and his family’s plans for revenge. Lee Tae aims to strengthen his authority by getting rid of Park Kye Won and his subjects. Jang Hyuk will reportedly take on the role of Park Kye Won, who will be involved in intense conflict with Lee Tae.

'Red Heart' will be written by Park Pil Joo, who previously wrote dramas including 'Marry Me Now' and 'First Love Again.' It is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2022 via KBS2. This will be Kang Han Na's second historical drama after the iconic 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' where she played the role of Princess Hwangbo Yeon Hwa. We cannot wait.

