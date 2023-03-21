Kang Ho Dong, Lee Seunggi, and Bae In Hyuk to be on Brother Ramyeon, confirms TV CHOSUN

South Korean television network TV CHOSUN has just confirmed the cast of the upcoming variety show ‘Brother Ramyeon’. Kang Ho Dong, Lee Seunggi, and Bae In Hyuk will now be a part of the show. The aforementioned announcement also revealed that the filming for the show will commence soon and the show will then air in May. The show ‘Brother Ramyeon’ will be a joint production by Korean TV Network TV CHOSUN and Discovery Channel Korea. Below is a brief account of the cast of ‘Brother Ramyeon’.

Kang Ho Dong is a popular South Korean host and comedian. His impact and influence in South Korea can be aptly gauged by the fact that in 2008, Kang Ho Dong became the first South Korean comedian to be awarded a Baeksang Arts Award Daesang. He also made it to Forbes Korea’s Power Celebrity listicle in not one or two but four years. He is also a permanent member of ‘Knowing Bros’ cast lineup alongside Kim Young Chul, Lee Soo Geun, and Super Junior member Kim Heechul. ‘Knowing Bros’ is one of the most popular reality TV shows both within and outside South Korea.

Lee Seung Gi is a South Korean actor, singer, host, and entertainer. He has a myriad of superhit songs and shows to his name. ‘Because You Are My Woman’ and ‘Will You Marry Me?’ are two of his most popular singles. He has been a part of a myriad of different K-dramas but one of his most popular dramas to date is ‘My Girlfriend is a Gumiho’ where he plays the lead against ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ fame Shin Min A. The popularity of his dramas massively contributed to the inclusion of his name in the list of South Korea’s top Hallyu stars.

Bae In Hyuk

Bae In Hyuk is a 24-year-old South Korean actor who is known and admired for his roles in shows like ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’, ‘At a Distance, Spring is Green’ and ‘Cheer Up’. While the actor has been a part of other projects too, his roles in the aforementioned shows have really helped him establish himself as a promising actor.

