Kang Hoon joins Kim Go Eun, Wi Ha Joon, Nam Ji Hyun and more in tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Little Women’

On February 16th, an official from NPO Entertainment, his agency, announced, "It is true that Kang Hoon will appear in tvN's new drama 'Little Women’” which tells the story of three poor but friendly sisters who fight against the richest and most powerful family in Korea. Currently, Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, and Park Ji Hoo have confirmed their appearance as three sisters. Kang Hoon is expected to work alongside Nam Ji Hyun, who plays the second Oh In Kyung in the drama.

Writer Jeong Seo Kyung, who wrote the movies 'The Handmaiden' and 'The Kind Venus' and the drama 'Mother', and director Kim Hee Won, who directed 'Vincenzo' and 'The Man Who Became King', collaborated here. Kang Hoon debuted in 2009 with the short film 'Gori' and appeared in dramas 'When the Devil Calls Your Name', 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' and 'Welcome'. He received attention for his role as Hong Deok Ro in the MBC drama 'Red Sleeve', which ended last month.

Oh In Joo (Kim Go Eun) is the oldest sister. She grew up in a terribly poor environment and she is still poor. Since she was a young child, she realized that money was the most important thing to protect herself and her family. Her dream is to live an ordinary life like other people. She gets involved in a case that could change her life.

Oh In Kyung (Nam Ji Hyun) is the middle sister. She is an enthusiastic reporter at a news station. She believes in doing the right things. She also has always been poor, but money doesn't rule life. She now begins to dig into a mysterious case that she first faced when she first became a reporter. Oh In Hye (Park Ji Hoo) is the youngest of the three sisters. She is a student at a prestigious arts high school and she has a natural talent for painting. She often feels her two older sisters’ love for her is too much.

