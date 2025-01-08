Kang Hoon offered struggling comedian role in slice-of-life comedy Asura Balbalta by Twenty-Five Twenty-One director

Kang Hoon is reportedly gearing up for his next big role. As per the latest reports, the actor has received a casting offer for an upcoming slice-of-life comedy drama. It will be directed by director Jung Ji Hyun, with whom he had previously worked in Dear Hyeri.

On January 8, Korean media outlet Newsen reported that Kang Hoon had been offered the lead role in Asura Balbalta. His agency confirmed that he is currently positively reviewing the offer. If he confirms, he will be playing the role of Kang Tae Goo, a struggling comedian. He is also the leader of the team Asura, which has a few more members passionate about comedies. From a rookie to a leader, his journey is incredible. But it doesn't take long for him to realize the cruelty of the real world. Fans are eagerly looking forward to his performance in the drama.

Asura Balbalta (tentative title) is an upcoming slice-of-life comedy drama that will follow the story of three unknown comedians who are trying to achieve their dreams and a woman who is trying to get back on her feet after her life collapsed completely.

The work will be helmed by director Jung Ji Hyun. He is best known for Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Search: WWW, Mr. Sunshine, The King: Eternal Monarch, You Are My Spring, and more. Recently, Kang Hoon worked with the director on Dear Hyeri. He had also collaborated with him on You Are My Spring and made a guest appearance on Twenty-Five Twenty-One in the past.

Meanwhile, the screenplay of this upcoming drama has been penned by writer Ahn A Reum, known for Once Again. The filming schedule for Asura Balbalta is expected to begin in the first half of this year. The broadcasting details are being discussed as of now.

Advertisement

Are you excited to see Kang Hoon in this drama?

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ki, Lee Bo Young confirm lead roles in Korean remake of Canadian mystery series Marry Kills People; character details inside