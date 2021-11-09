Kang Hoon is suspicious of the bond shared by Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young in new ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ teaser

On November 9, MBC dropped a new teaser for the awaited series ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ featuring Lee Se Young, Lee Jun Ho and Kang Hoon. The teaser begins with Kang Hoon and Lee Jun Ho as children who slowly strengthen their bond as cousins and friends. Over the years, they just got closer than ever until Lee Se Young entered the picture and he became focused on her more. He tries to threaten her all the time but to no avail. This special teaser gave us an insight to the hidden problematic relationships and side characters.

Previously a highlight video was shared which was filled with intense charisma such as Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young's perfect chemistry and acting ensemble, as well as Kang Hoon (as Hong Deok Ro), Lee Deok Hwa, Park Ji Young (Cho Sanggung Jo), and Jang Hee Jin (Chief Kim), raising expectations even more. In addition, the rich mise-en-scène maximizes the charm of the historical drama, and the instrumental music with oriental melody maximizes the emotional lines of the scene and increases the immersion vertically.

‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ is set in Korea during the first half of the 1700s, Yi San (Lee Jun Ho) is an aloof and perfection-loving young prince. His father’s killing haunts him, although it leaves him in the position to take the throne once his grandfather – the cruel and ruthless current king responsible for Yi San’s father’s death – dies. He has resolved to become a benevolent monarch who will reform the law when he eventually takes the throne, but the way his father was killed has scarred him emotionally.

At court, he meets a young woman named Sung Deok Im (Lee Se Young). Yi San falls in love with her and tries to convince her to become his official concubine. But Sung Deok Im is strong-willed and free-spirited. She is also intelligent enough to understand that becoming a royal consort to the future king is a prestigious role, but one that would restrict her freedom and likely bring her little in the way of joy. But Yi San’s love for Sung Deok Im is true, and she starts to understand that forming a union with him could ultimately benefit his troubled realm.

ALSO READ: ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ & ‘Be Melodramatic’ star Gong Myung confirms military enlistment

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.