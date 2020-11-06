Kang Ji Hwan: Suwon High Court finalises probation sentence in the actor’s sexual assault case

After harassing and assaulting 2 women from his staff, actor Kang Ji Hwan is being put on probation for 3 years by the Suwon High Court.

Soompi recently reported that Kang Ji Hwan received a finalized sentence after being put on trial for sexually assaulting and sexually harassing two female staff members. On June 11, the Suwon High Court held an appeal trial over Kang Ji Hwan’s case and decided to uphold the original ruling — the actor had been given a prison sentence last December of two years and six months that is suspended for three years of probation. This means that he will only serve the prison sentence if he commits another offence during the three-year probation period.

Later in June, Kang Ji Hwan went on to file an appeal over the second trial’s ruling to maintain his sentence, and his case then headed to the Supreme Court. On November 5, the Supreme Court upheld the original ruling, meaning that Kang Ji Hwan, who was indicted on charges of quasi-rape and quasi-indecent acts by force, received a finalized prison sentence of two years and six months suspended for three years of probation.

In July of 2019, Kang Ji Hwan was apprehended by police at his home in Gwangju after they received a report that he had entered a room where two female staff members were sleeping and then sexually assaulted one of them and sexually harassed the other. During the trial process, Kang Ji Hwan had pled guilty to quasi-rape but denied part of the charges of quasi-indecent acts by force.

Victim “A” had claimed that Kang Ji Hwan had assaulted them while they were intoxicated and asleep. Kang Ji Hwan stated that he had evidence that “A” had sent a KakaoTalk message to another person during that time and that victim “B” was intoxicated and asleep but not incapable of resisting.

During the first trial, Kang Ji Hwan was charged with criminal charges of quasi-rape and quasi-indecent acts by force after it was judged that the KakaoTalk messages from “A” were short enough to have been sent while intoxicated. The appeals court had stated as its reasoning for upholding the original sentence, “The statement from ‘A’ was not irrational or inconsistent in any way, and there was no reason or motive to make a false report.” Rejecting Kang Ji Hwan’s appeal, the Supreme Court said, “From the investigations to the trials, the victim of quasi-indecent acts by force testified in a consistent and detailed manner about the defendant’s actions and the victim’s feelings.”

ALSO READ: Run BTS Ep 114: V aka Taehyung is proud to know that LoL's T1 member Effort dyed his hair blue because of him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×