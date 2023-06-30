Kang Ki Young transforms into powerful demon Pil Gwang in new stills for tvN’s The Uncanny Counter 2

On June 30, tvN released the stills starring Kang Ki Young as Pil Gwang in The Uncanny Counter 2 who is one of the strongest demons to go against the Counters with a unique superpower- being able to absorb their powers- essentially making him the top predator amongst all the villains even from Season 1. The fans were surprised by his transformation. The drama also stars Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong and others.

Kang Ki Young as Pil Gwang:

In the newly released still, Kang Ki Young exudes an evil force without any blood or tears. When he meets his target, his lively eyes in the elevator are so threatening that the entire body freezes. In addition, Kang Ki Young is positioned in front of a person in the detention center's reception area. The viewer is immediately struck by the cold eyes and the cruel smile emerging from the corners of the mouth, which look as though they are about to devour the subject at any moment. Questions are growing about the kind of evil demon that will continue, as the perfect suit fit predicted an unprecedented transformation and the long-haired hairstyle added to the look. Moreover, interest is attracted to Kang Ki Young's capacity to flaunt against Counters, and the personality of 'Pil Gwang', an evil spirit who will be carried out by Kang Ki Young, who is recharging his life character in each work with a wide range of acting skills.

The Uncanny Counter 2:

The show follows Counters who have become more grounded with new capacities and enlisting new individuals. They are an elating devil battling set of legends that overcomes the bad guys on the ground where the evil spirits have become more insidious. The unheard-of concept of a demon hunter serves as the foundation for the The Uncanny Counter series, which is based on the webtoon with the same name and 160 million views to date. The first season was shown on OCN, but the drama company went away and was moved to tvN for the second season.

