Kang Mina to play Shin Hye Sun’s younger sister in new drama Welcome to Samdalri also starring Ji Chang Wook?

On March 16th, an official from her agency Jellyfish Entertainment told a South Korean media outlet, "Kang Mina received an offer from the production team for the new drama 'Welcome to Samdalri' and is currently reviewing it positively."

'Welcome to Samdalri' is a collaboration between director Cha Young Hoon, who directed 'When the Camellia Blooms', and writer Kwon Hye Joo, who wrote 'Confession Couple'. It is known that the main character, who looked like a dragon ascending to heaven in the eyes of others, loses everything and crashes one day, and then returns to his own stream to catch his breath. In particular, 'Welcome to Samdalri' raised the anticipation of drama fans as it was known that actors Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye-sun would play the male and female lead. Actress Shin Dong Mi was also offered to appear as the older sister of the female protagonist's three sisters. Kang Mina was offered the role of the younger sister of the female lead. If the appearance is confirmed, Shin Dong Mi, Shin Hye Sun and Kang Mina will come together as three sisters.

Kang Mina made her debut as a Gugudan member through IOI, and gained acting experience in such works as 'Hotel Del Luna', 'Moonshine', and 'Minamdang'. She hopes he will continue her acting career in her 'Welcome to Samdalri'.

KBS is in conflict with the Korean Broadcasters' Rights Association (hereinafter referred to as the Chamber of Commerce) when it does not pay for reruns of dramas it purchased only the broadcasting rights from an outsourced production company. The dramas for which reruns were not paid were ‘Jinxed At First’ starring actors Seohyun and Na In Woo, ‘Crazy Love’ starring actors Kim Jae Wook and Krystal Jung, ‘Curtain Call’ starring Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won, and 'If You Say Your Wish’ starring Ji Chang Wook and Choi Sooyoung.

