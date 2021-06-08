Kang Seung Yoon to make a special appearance on Netflix drama Racket Boys for Prison Playbook writer

Kang Seung Yoon to cameo in a new drama. Read on to find out more!

Kang Seung Yoon, the leader and main vocalist of WINNER, is going to make a special appearance in the new ongoing SBS drama ‘Racket Boys’. Kang Seung Yoon, who played a role in the hit tvN drama ‘Prison Playbook’, is making this guest appearance to support Jung Bo Hoon who is the writer of both these shows which makes him the common thread and the reason behind this special cameo.

Kang Seung Yoon, along with being an idol, has established himself as a good actor through web series ‘We Broke Up’ and shows like ‘Kairos’. He was acquainted with Jung Bo Hoon while acting as Lee Joo Hyung, a criminal who cannot refrain from stealing, in Prison Playbook. Jung Bo Hoon is currently the scriptwriter of Racket Boys which is a story about how a middle school badminton club struggles to turn sixteen boys and girls into national badminton players. Oh Na Ra, the prolific actress from ‘Sky Castle’ and ‘The Lady in Dignity’, plays the role of Ra Yeong Ja. Ra Yeong Ja is a legendary badminton player who has become the coach of boys and girls in the junior high school club. Alongside Oh Na Ra, the character of Yoon Hyeon Jong is played by Kim Sang Kyung. Yoon Hyeon Jong is a badminton coach and father who moves to the countryside for a more sustainable living. Racket Boys premiered on SBS and will be available on Netflix.

For the audience, Kang Seung Yoon’s acting has matured from Prison Playbook to Kairos. He is making this special appearance out of loyalty for the scriptwriter. Although it is still unknown as to what role he will be playing, the audience is eager and looking forward to Kang Seung Yoon’s cameo in Racket Boys.

