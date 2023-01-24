Kang So Ra, Jang Seung Jo starrer Can We Be Strangers? is the perfect enemies to lovers drama; Here’s Why

Kang So Ra, who made a long-awaited return, and Jang Seung Jo, who received attention for their JTBC drama ‘ The Good Detective ', are becoming a hot topic when appearing in Genie TV's original drama ' Can We Be Strangers? '. The two broke up three years ago, but are passionate about Oh Hara and Goo Eun Beom, who are now united as divorce lawyers. Goo Eun Beom, who I had known for 10 years, proposed first and even got married, but they divorced in less than three years.

Goo Eun Beom, who had already lost the previous trial and was broke, went to Doo Hwang, Oh Ha Ra's law office. There was a problem of eating and living, but there was also the intention of CEO Seo Han Gil (Jeon Bae Soo) Doo Hwang, who wanted the two to get back together. Oh Ha Ra's best friend Kang Bi Chwi (Cho Eun Ji) opposed the reunion, and along with her, Du Hwang's lawyer Kwon Si Wook (Lee Jae Won) talks about a man's heart and is in conflict with each other. Kang Bi Chwi's ex-boyfriend resembles Kwon Si Wook, and Kwon Si Wook also liked Kang Bi Chwi, so the love fight between the two seems to be a point to watch.

Oh Ha Ra was introduced to Min Jae Gyeom (Mu Jin Sung) by Goo Eun Beom and maintained a good relationship, but when a woman named Ki Seo Hee (Park Jeong Won) appeared, aroused curiosity. She probably seems to be a figure that has something to do with Goo Eun Beom's divorce.

Episode 2:

In episode 2, the story of Im Sang Eun (Yoo Ji Hoo) and her husband Kim Woo Jin (Choi Kwon), who filed for divorce because of their relationship, was drawn. Kim Woo Jin suffered from sexual dysfunction due to hair loss medicine, and Im Sang Eun, who was dating her boyfriend 10 years younger than her, eventually decided to divorce her.

The drama has already gathered buzz in the first two episodes as the main cast give a hilarious riot to the viewers with their back-and-forths and fun antics. The fighting and constant chemistry has us waiting for the new episodes eagerly.

ALSO READ: Quiz: Make a fun playlist and we’ll reveal which TWICE member will add their personal touch to it

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the drama? Let us know in the comments below.