Kang So Ra to reunite with ‘Secret Zoo’ director for her comeback drama ‘Can We Be Strangers’?

Kang So Ra recently confirmed her appearance in Son Jae Gon's new original series 'Can We Be Strangers' and started preparing for her work. Before her marriage, Kang So Ra worked with her in director Son Jae Gon's film 'Secret Zoo' in 2020. After contemplating several works to choose her comeback, she decided to work together once again with the trust and faith of director Son Jae Gon built up at the time.

'Can We Be Strangers' is a new work from Westworld Story, which produced 'Tracer', which became a box office series, and is currently discussing the release of the domestic OTT platform at the last minute. Previously, Kang So Ra got married to an oriental doctor who was 8 years older than her in August 2020. In addition, Kang So Ra announced her pregnancy through her agency in November of the same year after announcing her marriage, and received many congratulations after giving birth to her daughter in April 2021.

After a long two-year acting hiatus due to her marriage and pregnancy after the release of her lead role, ‘Don't Hurt’, Kang So Ra finally ends her long maternity leave and makes a comeback with her work. Kang So Ra, who heralded her comeback by revealing her new profile through Instagram on February 17th, is expected to return with her more mature appearance through her 'Can We Be Strangers'.

Kang So Ra made her acting debut in the 2009 thriller movie ‘4th Period Mystery’, but rose to fame when she starred in the 2011 blockbuster ‘Sunny’, a coming-of-age film about a group of high school girls growing up in the 1980s. Kang gained increased recognition after starring in two hit series in 2014; medical drama ‘Doctor Stranger’ (2014) and workplace dramedy ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’ (2014). In 2020, Kang So Ra starred in the comedy film ‘Secret Zoo’, based on the webtoon of the same name. She plays a veterinarian who pretends to be a lion.

