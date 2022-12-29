Kang Soo Yeon’s Jung_E poster OUT: Here are some best Korean Netflix movies to watch

The main poster for JUNG_E , a new film directed by Yeon Sang Ho and the posthumous work of the late Kang Soo Yeon, has been released. The Netflix movie JUNG_E (director Yeon Sang Ho)' is a sci-fi story about people trying to develop the best combat AI by cloning the brain of the legendary mercenary JUNG_E in order to end the war that occurred in a shelter that emigrated from the earth destroyed by climate change.

The main poster, which was released, captures the crisis facing humanity in the future and the three characters struggling in their own ways. First of all, the face of the best AI combat mercenary standing with a gun over the broken laboratory window, and JUNG_E (Kim Hyun Joo), the most elite leader with both combat and tactical skills above it, catches the eye, and the AI ​​at the border between humans and robots. arouse curiosity about

In addition, Seohyun (Kang Soo Yeon), team leader of the Chronoid Research Center, and Sang Hoon (Ryu Kyung Soo), who develops JUNG_E, amplify curiosity about what kind of narrative and purpose each of them has. The copy, “AI combat mercenary JUNG, escapes from humans” raises expectations for the narrative by suggesting an event that will occur between AI JUNG_E and the humans who want to use it.

About the film:

JUNG_E contains a worldview where the cyberpunk genre's unique dystopia and cutting-edge technology coexist, and the story of JUNG_E, a battle-type AI standing on the border between humans and robots, and the people of the Chronoid Lab who develops JUNG_E. Director Yeon Sang Ho, who is in charge of directing, said, “I started this work because I wanted to create a work that combines action with visual elements unique to the SF genre, a material that people can sympathize with as well as a question about the existence of AI.” Not only fun, but also an interesting story and a deep message.

About the VFX of the film:

Furthermore, JUNG_E is a work in which things such as unexpectedness from relationships and unexpectedness between humans and non-humans exist. Also, we hope it will be a work that will make you think about whether human nature is really only human.” They said, not only surprising the audience with his unprecedented imagination in each work, but also raised questions about the new worldview of director Yeon Sang Ho, who has raised various philosophical topics.