Kang Sora expecting 1st child after announcing her wedding in August; Denies rumours of pre marital pregnancy

Kang Sora agency Plum Actors recently confirmed that the South Korean actress will be welcoming her first baby in April 2021, and denied all speculations of pre-marital pregnancy.

South Korean actress Kang Sora is going to be a mother soon! On November 19, MyDaily reported via Soompi that Kang Sora was pregnant with her first child and working hard on prenatal education. MyDaily stated that her due date would be in April next year. A source from her agency Plum Actors later confirmed via Soompi, saying: “Kang Sora is expecting a baby next spring,” and denied speculations of pre-marital pregnancy.

For the unversed, Kang Sora announced her marriage to her non-celebrity husband in August with a heartfelt letter to fans. In her handwritten letter on her official fan café called Bling Bling, she wrote: “Hello, this is Kang Sora. It’s been a while since I’ve said hello to the Bling Bling family. I’m worried and nervous about greeting you, but I wanted to personally share this news with you first, so I’m writing each word with courage. It has already been 11 years since I debuted. Thanks to all of you who congratulated me and were happier for me than even I was for myself, I felt gratitude that cannot be fully expressed in words. Thanks to the support and love you gave me during the 11 years, I was able to stay strong and come this far. I sincerely thank you for always staying by my side and making me feel secure.”

“I, Kang Sora, who a lot of you at Bling Bling have considered their younger sister, friend, or older sister, am getting married in late August. You are probably surprised by the sudden news. I found a good person that I want to spend the rest of my life with, so I am sharing this good news with you through this letter. I will work hard to show a happy married life and many more sides as an actress so that I can return [what I’ve received] to all of you who believe in and support me. Please continue to watch over me. Though everyone is having a difficult time these days, I genuinely hope that you are staying healthy. Thank you for reading this long letter. From, Kang Sora.”

