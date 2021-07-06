Kang Tae Oh to act in a horror thriller opposite Shin Hye Sun next!

Kang Tae Oh confirmed to star in Open The Door with Shin Hye Sun.

Earlier Ilgan Sports released news about Kang Tae Oh being cast for a movie. On the morning of July 5, a spokesperson from Kang Tae Oh's agency Man of Creation confirmed his casting in the movie. Kang will be acting opposite Shin Hye Sun who is known for her methodical acting. It will be their first project together as a pair.

Open The Door will be a horror thriller movie directed by Park Hee Gon (Perfect Game). Kang Tae Oh has previously acted in Park Hee Gon's Fengshui, his last movie appearance, 3 years ago.

Shin Hye Sun is set to take on the role of Soo Hyun, a victim of second-

hand online purchase scam. Her character suddenly becomes the target of a crime and the movie will be showing her desperate struggle to come out on top.

Kang Tae Oh will be playing the part of Detective Na who does his best to track down the culprit and help Soo Hyun with her predicament.

Kang was last seen in the TvN drama Doom At Your Service starring Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young and is set to act in a KBS Drama Special opposite Shin Ye Eun and others. His previous project, Run On with SNSD's Sooyoung, was a fan favourite. Shin Hye Sun's last was Mr. Queen, a weekend TvN drama, alongside Kim Jung Hyun. Hye Sun has taken up challenging roles in the past as a ballerina (Angel's Last Mission: Love), soprano (Hymn of Death) among others so fans are keen to see how she will bring the character of Soo Hyun to the screen.

The actors were last seen together in the Vietnamese-Korean drama series Forever Young. Open The Door will start shooting once the casting is completed.

Credits :News1

