Kang Tae Oh reconnects with ‘Run On’ cast members SNSD’s Sooyoung, Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung

On August 27th, Kang Tae Oh posted several photos on his Instagram. In the published photos, the complete main cast of 'Run On' were together to celebrate and enjoy time together before his military enlistment. Kang Tae Oh left a commemorative photo with Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Choi Sooyoung, the creators of ‘Run On’ Lee Jae Hoon, and Park Si Hyun. Even after the end of the drama 'Run On', they still maintain their friendship, creating a sense of warmth.

Kang Tae Oh is posing with a blackboard with words such as “Tae Oh, you must go to the army,” “Thank you for Run On,” and “Tae Oh, the army.” 'Run On' is a JTBC drama that ended in February of last year, starring Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Kang Tae Oh and Sooyoung. At that time, Kang Tae Oh showed off the charm of a cute younger man who is also Choi Sooyoung's love interest, Lee Young Hwa.

Kang Tae Oh is a South Korean actor and singer. He was a member of the actor group 5urprise. He rose to popularity for his starring roles in television series ‘My First First Love’ (2019), ‘Run On’ (2020–2021) and ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ (2022). In the latest drama, he played the role of Lee Jun Ho, Woo Young Woo’s (Park Eun Bin) cute love interest. His handsome looks and sweet behavior in the drama skyrocketed his popularity, to the point where he has now become a household name in South Korea.

The drama helped him gain popularity as well as allowed fans to finally see his potential as an actor. On Twitter, his character is known as the ‘green flag man’ because every decision he made and gesture he made was always in good nature, which made the fans love him even more!

What do you think of this sweet reunion? Let us know in the comments below.