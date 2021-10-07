Kang Tae Oh set to star in thriller court drama; Park Eun Bin considers the offer for female lead

Kang Tae Oh took on the role of Lee Jun Ho in the SBS new drama 'Strange Lawyer Woo Young Woo' which is the story of a 27-year-old woman with autism spectrum disorder, Woo Young Woo, becoming a lawyer at a large law firm. Park Eun Bin is being considered for the female lead.

In the drama, Kang Tae Oh plays Lee Jun Ho, an employee of a law firm ‘Baekryeong’. Although Lee Jun Ho possessed 'warm charm', he was not conscious of his popularity or took advantage of it, and he had a personality that puts others first. Unswayed by any temptation, Lee Jun Ho sets out to solve the case by helping Woo Young Woo, a strange lawyer who works a lot. In addition, Lee Jun Ho and Woo Young Woo will add fun to the viewers with their chemistry.

Kang Tae Oh, who takes on the role of Lee Jun Ho, is raising expectations that he will capture the hearts of viewers by exuding his unique handsome charm.

Kang Tae Oh has also been set as the lead for a KBS Drama Special called 'Effect of a Finger Flick on a Breakup' opposite Shin Ye Eun. Kang Tae Oh takes on the role of 'Cha Min Jae', who is the CEO of Art by Tae Oh, an advertising production company that boasts perfect specifications and abilities, and cannot accept Oh Jin's declaration of separation.

Kang Tae Oh established himself as a 'leading actor' through 'Tale Of Nokdu', 'Run On' and 'Doom At Your Service' . Therefore, we are looking forward to his performance in 'Strange Lawyer Woo Young Woo'.

ALSO READ: Han Ji Min joins Kim Da Mi and Kim Hee Ae in the new cinematic travel show by Discovery Korea

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the drama? Let us know in the comments below