Kang Tae Oh, Shin Ye Eun & more to star in 2021 KBS Drama Special, The Effect of a Finger Flick on a Breakup

The first drama for the 2021 KBS Drama Special has been revealed! Read on to find out.

It seems like the year 2021 is already blessing us with great K-dramas, fresh screen pairings and amazing stories on the forefront and we are here for the excitement! The first drama for the 2021 KBS Drama Special has been revealed and it comes with an amazing star cast! For those unversed, KBS Drama Special is the network’s annual collection of short dramas that are one or two episodes each.

Director Goo Sung Joon revealed that his first upcoming short drama has completed casting, and a short clip of its script reading session was shown with actors Kang Tae Oh, Shin Ye Eun, Hong Kyung, and Ha Yoon Kyung. The upcoming short drama The Effect of a Finger Flick on a Breakup is a realistic romance drama about a woman who wants to be loved and a man who doesn’t know how to express love.

Kang Tae Oh will play the role of Cha Min Jae, the CEO of MinArt. Although he seems to have it all, he is a character who doesn’t know to give or receive love. On the other hand, Shin Ye Eun will essay the character of Oh Jin, a middle-school nurse who is determined to not live a lonely life like her mother, but she realizes that she is not receiving care in her relationship and decides to end it. Kang Tae Oh is currently part of Doom At Your Service and Shin Ye Eun will next headline Our Police Course.

In addition to that, the two leads along with supporting cast members Hong Kyung and Ha Yoon Kyung are expected to aid the amazing cast. The Effect of a Finger Flick on a Breakup is scheduled to air in the second half of this year.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Shin Ye Eun joins the stellar cast of Kang Daniel & Chae Soo Bin for upcoming police drama on Disney Plus

Are you excited to watch the drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×