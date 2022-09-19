Kang Tae Oh updates his fans ahead of military enlistment: 'Thank you for your support'

Fans of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae Oh were greeted with an update on September 19 as he posted a set of photos ahead of his military enlistment. Set to appear for his basic training on the following day ahead of his mandatory military service, the actor wrote to his well-wishers.

Kang Tae Oh posed in the street with a new haircut, looking as handsome as ever. Speaking about the shower of love and support that he has received in the last few months, the actor wrote “Thank you everyone for your extensive support and love. I will bravely return [from the military]. See you soon.”