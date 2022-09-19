Kang Tae Oh updates his fans ahead of military enlistment: 'Thank you for your support'
The ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star will enter his basic training soon.
Fans of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae Oh were greeted with an update on September 19 as he posted a set of photos ahead of his military enlistment. Set to appear for his basic training on the following day ahead of his mandatory military service, the actor wrote to his well-wishers.
Kang Tae Oh posed in the street with a new haircut, looking as handsome as ever. Speaking about the shower of love and support that he has received in the last few months, the actor wrote “Thank you everyone for your extensive support and love. I will bravely return [from the military]. See you soon.”
Set to enlist on September 20, Kang Tae Oh will enter the 37th division recruit training center located in Jeungpyeong County of North Chungcheong Province. This could be his last update for the next several months as the actor partakes in his military duties and is expected to return in March 2024. Check out the post below.
Kang Tae Oh debuted as a part of the actor group 5urprise under Fantagio with the web series ‘After School: Lucky or Not’. He has since appeared in supporting roles in the dramas ‘The Tale of Nokdu’, ‘My First First Love’, ‘Run On’ and ‘Doom at Your Service’. However, his lead role as Lee Jun Ho in the law-based drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ in June 2022 shot him to fame. Acting as a part of the litigation team, his chemistry with Park Eun Bin is what impressed the fans. In his last drama before enlistment, the actor saw a lot of support come his way.
