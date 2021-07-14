Kangana Ranaut all set to make her OTT debut as a host of the Indian version of THIS reality show

After Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut is all set to turn a host for a reality show and make her OTT debut.

We have all enjoyed Kangana Ranaut's powerful presence on the silver screen till now. But, now the Panga actress is all set to make her small-screen debut. Yes! You heard that right. Kangana will soon make her OTT Debut with an Indian adaptation of Temptation Island. In the last few years, OTT platforms have boomed worldwide. Indian actors have been making their OTT debut, and their fans have only been happy to see their favourite actors at the tap of a finger.

Recently, Ranveer Singh surprised his fans by announcing his OTT debut with Bear Grylls' show, and now it is Kangana Ranaut announcing her entry into the platform. We know that you are excited to know everything about the Tanu Weds Manu actress' OTT debut. She will make her debut not with a film but with a show. Keep scrolling further as we give you all the details about this show.

A source close to the development has revealed that Kangana Ranaut will be the host of a reality show that will premiere on an OTT platform. The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show Temptation Island and the actress has already signed on the dotted lines and is all set to kick start the shoot.

For the unversed, the show Temptation Island brings together couples and singles to test their bond and strengthen their connections.

Well, this is not the first time that a Bollywood star will be hosting a reality show. In the past, we have seen Amitabh Bachchan hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for years, Salman Khan entertaining his fans by hosting Bigg Boss and Shah Rukh Khan hosting several shows like Ted Talks India. Kangana is all set to walk in their footsteps.

Besides this, Kangana Ranaut is also gearing up for the release of J. Jayalalithaa's biopic, Thalaivi. It was delayed due to the second wave of the coronavirus.

How excited are you for Kangana's OTT debut?

Credits :Pinkvilla

