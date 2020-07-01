  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut backs Vidyut Jammwal after his film Khuda Haafiz gets snubbed by Disney Plus Hotstar

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Kunal Kohli and Genelia Deshmukh also supported Vidyut Jammwal. Take a look at their tweets below.
Disney Plus Hotstar landed in troubled waters this week as it widely promoted five of its seven films which are set for a digital release. A live press conference was held with leading actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. However, two other films were left out namely Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase. Vidyut took to Twitter to express his displeasure at a time when the nepotism debate is back in the spotlight.

Now, Kangana Ranaut has backed Vidyut Jammwal after his film was snubbed by the streaming platform. She tweeted, "Such a shame that ill treatment of outsiders continues even in territories where everyone is new and an outsider." Not just Kangana, but Genelia Deshmukh also offered her support and wrote, "Every film is made with a lot of love, a lot of sweat & a lot people giving it their all. Its only fair to want a little respect, its only fair to expect an invitation, its only fair to have at least been intimated.But then, sometimes even life is not fair. keep walking my friend. More power to you..... @VidyutJammwal." 

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also shared his thoughts as he replied to the 'Commando' actor saying, "Yes it does. Sadly & Rightly as Simon & Garfunkel said-After changes upon changes we are still the same. Keep fighting buddy. We’ve never met. But I feel what you’re saying. Stay strong." 

Take a look: 

For the unversed, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Laxmmi Bomb, Coolie No 1, Khuda Haafiz and Lootcase will be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar soon. 

