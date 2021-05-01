  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut debuts digitally as a producer with film Tiku Weds Sheru; Unveils Manikarnika Films logo

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to announce her digital debut as producer with a love story and a satire titled 'Tiku Weds Sheru.' Along with it, she also launched the logo of her production house, Manikarnika Films and left fans excited.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: May 1, 2021 09:44 am
Kangana Ranaut photo manikarnika films logo launch Kangana Ranaut announced digital debut as producer and launched logo of Manikarnika Films
Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with the upcoming film "Tiku Weds Sheru", a love story and a satire. With this, the Thalaivi star is all set to venture into digital space with her own production house Manikarnika Films. On Saturday, the star took to social media to announce her digital debut as producer along with launching the logo of her production house, Manikarnika Films. With it, Kangana sought blessings from her fans on Twitter as she forayed into a new space. 

"With 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content," she said. "We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she added. The details related to the upcoming film are still under wraps. On Twitter, announcing the debut as a producer and releasing her production house's logo, Kangana wrote, "Launching the logo of @ManikarnikaFP with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru .... Need your blessings."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the star had launched her production company last year in 2020 and had even shared photos of the puja held at her office in Pali Hill, Mumbai. On the work front, Kangana has a couple of projects in her kitty. Her film Thalaivi was all set to release in April 2021. However, due to the COVID 19 second wave, the film's release was pushed. On the other hand, she also has Dhaakad that is a complete actioner and also stars Arjun Rampal. She will also be seen venturing into a different role of an India Air Force fighter pilot in Tejas. The film is helmed by debutante director Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronni Screwvala. 

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

