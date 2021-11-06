Kangana Ranaut drops BTS PIC as she preps for maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru

After delivering many memorable performances on the big screen, Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her debut as a producer with her upcoming film, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will be going on floors next week and the actress is clearly excited about the same. A few hours back, Kangana, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram stories and shared a behind-the-scenes picture of her preparation for her film. In the picture, the actress can be seen reading from the script along with her team at her office.

For the unversed, the Thalavii actress launched her own production company last year by the name of Manikarnika Films. Kangana had even shared photos of the puja held at her office in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Earlier this year, she announced her debut as a producer in the digital space with Tiku Weds Sheru, which is a love story and a satire. Sharing the BTS picture on her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Reading for Tiku Weds Sheru today…2 days to go nervous and excited both”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up Dhaakad - which is a complete actioner and also stars Arjun Rampal. She will also be seen venturing into a different role of an Indian Air Force fighter pilot in Tejas. The film is helmed by debutante director Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronni Screwvala.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently won her 4th National Film Award for her films Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Posing with her parents holding her award, Kangana wrote, “We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents' love, care and sacrifices…After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs ..Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way …”

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to people asking for ban on firecrackers: Walk to your office don't use cars for 3 days