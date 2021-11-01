Kangana Ranaut is excited as she joins Tiku Weds Sheru crew 'only behind the camera' for first look shoot

Kangana Ranaut seems to be on a roll in terms of work. The actress had just wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming movie Tejas and now she is back in the city shooting for her next already. It was only yesterday that the actress was spotted heading out of the Mumbai airport as she came back from the Andamans and today she has started shooting for Tiku Weds Sheru. The Gangster actress shared the first look from the sets of this upcoming movie.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of her from the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. Kangana can be seen sitting on a chair wearing an all-yellow outfit. The actress wore a yellow coloured salwar kameez, tied her hair in a ponytail and was looking away from the camera towards the photographer. Sharing this picture she wrote, “Sharing Tiku Weds Sheru first look with my fav @jatinkampani.” She shared yet another picture of her standing behind the camera and looking at the screen very carefully. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “for the first time in life working only behind the camera.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana has been in a celebratory mood as she has won her 4th National Film Award. Posing with her parents holding her award, Kangana wrote, “We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents' love, care and sacrifices…After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs ..Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way …”

