Kangana Ranaut gives us glimpse of pre-production meeting for Tiku Weds Sheru: Bringing together a dream team

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a photo from the meeting for her digital project, Tiku Weds Sheru. The Thalaivi star is seen discussing the details of the digital debut in the photo.

Actress Kangana Ranaut had left netizens excited when she announced her digital debut as a producer with her film Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress had revealed that her production house Manikarnika Films was all set to back a love story and a satire titled Tiku Weds Sheru. Now, on Thursday, the star kicked off the pre-production of the film and has shared a photo from the meeting with her 'dream team' on social media. The film will premiere on an OTT platform and will be produced by Kangana.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a post by her production house Manikarnika Films' handle. In the photo, we can see Kangana sitting at one place on a discussion table while her team could be seen sitting next to her. The film is being helmed by Sai Kabir and will be a love story with dark humour. The original post was shared with a caption, "Today preproduction meeting for Tiku weds Sheru took place at @manikarnikafilms office @kanganaranaut Bringing together a dream team, more details will be revealed soon #TikuwedsSheru."

Take a look:

When the actress had announced the film, she had informed her fans that she will aim at doing more 'edgy, new-age and niche content' on the OTT platforms. She also had said, "We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience." The details about the film are under wraps. However, fans of the actress are already excited about her digital debut as a producer.

The actress is currently gearing up for her own film, Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal. The second schedule of shooting is all set to begin in Budapest. Besides this, Kangana also has Thalaivi and Tejas in the pipeline.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut debuts digitally as a producer with film Tiku Weds Sheru; Unveils Manikarnika Films logo

Share your comment ×