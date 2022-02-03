Kangana Ranaut to host LOCK UPP; Theme to premiere date; Here’s everything you want to know about reality show

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for surprising the audience, has been all over the news today courtesy her upcoming project. After carving a niche with her acting and directorial skills, Kangana is now set to foray into the digital medium as she will be hosting a reality show soon. Interestingly, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the first time for this show and this has been creating a massive buzz in the town.

And while Kangana and Ekta had launched the show in a grand event, the audience is eager to know about this one of a kind reality show. To begin with, the reality show has been titled as LOCK UPP which will be hosted by the Queen actress and will be about being in homemade jail. It is said to be a celebrity based reality show which will have 16 contestants locked in two prisons for around 72 days. The show will also have a celebrity jailor. Talking about the show, Kangana stated that the show will have the contestants struggle for basic amenities and do tasks at almost every step. “Yeh aapke bade bhai ka ghar nai hai, yeh meri jail hai,” she added.

Kangana also emphasised that LOCK UPP will be encouraging honest people. “This show is going to encourage honest people, people who are transparent. Our winner is not going to be someone who is goody two shoes but someone who is honest,” she was quoted saying during the launch. While Kangana stated that the show will have the audience voting for their favourite contestants, she will have 50% voting power on Lock UPP. Adding on the excitement, Kangana and Ekta revealed that the show will premiere by February end on Alt Balaji. Are you looking forward to Kangana’s first reality show? Let us know in the comment section below.