Kangana Ranaut rejoices as Thalaivii in Hindi begins streaming digitally: Hope the film does extremely well

After the successful theatrical release, Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii is now available on Netflix in Hindi. On Saturday, Kangana took to social media to announce that the film that features her as J Jayalalithaa has begun to stream on Netflix in Hindi. After 2 weeks of theatrical run, Thalaivii's Hindi version can be streamed now and the actress was elated about it. She also spoke to a daily about the streaming of films on an OTT platform.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared the poster of the film as she rejoiced on Thalaivii's premiere on the OTT platform. Sharing it, she wrote, "Streaming on @netflix now...Go For it." She shared a screengrab of the movie's still on the platform and wrote, "Hindi version streaming now." She further shared her take on the OTT release of the film, 2 weeks after Thalaivii's theatrical release amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Kangana hoped the film would reach people in states like Maharashtra and more, where the theatres are not yet open.

Take a look:

In a chat with Etimes, Kangana said, "Thalaivii is touted as one of the best films of the year with the best reviews. For me, in these times, reaching the audience via any medium is good. We are looking forward to the film's release on Netflix. In fact, some of my best films are streamed there. I hope the film does extremely well and reaches its viewers, who are eager to watch it, especially in places like Maharashtra and Bihar, where people couldn't watch the film in theatres. Also, after the second devastating COVID 19 wave, people are a bit cautious of getting to the theatres, but with the film streaming online, I hope that it reaches its audience."

Thalaivii starring Kangana as Jayalalithaa is helmed by AL Vijay and backed by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree, Madhoo Shah and others. The film's theatrical release earned Kangana rave reviews from the audience. It had released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read|Thalaivii Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's film an ode to Amma by Jaya