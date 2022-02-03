Kangana Ranaut says its Lock UPP day as she glams up to launch her first reality show with Ekta Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut is on a roll these days. After winning hearts with her acting prowess, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress has also left everyone stunned with her directorial skills. And now, Kangana is all set to add another feather in her cap as she will be turning host for an upcoming reality show. To note, the actress has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the first time for this reality show on Alt Balaji