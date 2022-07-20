KANGDANIEL apologizes for his 'insensitive' remarks to Street Woman Fighter cast after facing backlash

Solo artist KANGDANIEL has angered netizens over his recent remarks. During a chat with his fans, the 'Upside Down' singer spoke about being the MC for Mnet dance crew reality show 'Street Woman Fighter'. Following the success of the program, KANGDANIEL was offered the position of the host for the male version of the show 'Street Man Fighter'.

While speaking through the subscription message service of the fan community platform UNIVERSE, the singer talked about the differences between the filming for both the shows. He mentioned the shooting for 'Street Man Fighter' being more comfortable as the participants were men. He continued, recalling how his 'energy wasn't sucked out', a derogatory term in Korean often used to refer to women being overbearing. He further mentioned their makeup being strong with strong eyeliner, that made him afraid of them initially. However, he revealed that he liked his current work.

Soon some fans pointed out that his comments could be considered ‘sexist’ to which KANGDANIEL called them out and seemingly blocked them. The ‘Antidote’ singer added how he knew the crew members as they were juniors of the dancers he would hang out with during his underground days. He pointed out his taking over of the MC role being due to his past with them.

The fans however called his remarks insensitive and after putting them up on the internet, it seemed to anger the netizens. Following this KANGDANIEL wrote an apology on his Instagram. He added that his words about being nervous were exaggerated. The singer apologised to the fans and promised to be careful about his words henceforth.

