KANGDANIEL cancels SUMMER SONIC 2022 & Street Man Fighter press con appearances after COVID-19 diagnosis

KANGDANIEL will not be a part of the ‘SUMMER SONIC 2022’ festival in Japan where he was supposed to perform with fellow K-pop artists. Moreover, his participation in the press conference of the upcoming Mnet's dance crew survival show ‘Street Man Fighter’ has also been suspended. This comes after the artist tested positive for COVID-19 just before leaving for Japan.

KANGDANIEL will now be halting all his official activities and focus on recovery.

Here is the official statement from his agency.

“Hello.

This is KONNECT Entertainment.

Our company’s artist KANGDANIEL took a PCR test on August 17 before leaving for ‘SUMMER SONIC 2022’ and was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

It is estimated that he was infected between August 15 and 16 during stage rehearsal.

KANGDANIEL has completed the third dose of the vaccine, and currently does not have any special symptoms.

The results of the preemptive PCR tests that he took during the concert on August 12, 13, and 14 came back negative.

KANGDANIEL will halt all scheduled activities and focus on treatment and recovery in self-quarantine in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities.

His appearance for “SUMMER SONIC 2022” scheduled for August 20 and 21, will not be possible. We will update you about his other scheduled activities later.

In addition, all the staff underwent preemptive rapid antigen tests, and were confirmed to be negative.

Once again, we sincerely apologize for causing concern. We will continue to strictly follow the quarantine guidelines and do our best for the health and safety of our artists and staff.

Thank you.”

