KANGDANIEL confirmed as MC for ‘Street Man Fighter’

On July 15, Mnet shared via a press release, that soloist KANGDANIEL will be hosting the upcoming show ‘Street Man Fighter’. They shared, “KANGDANIEL will be active as the MC for ‘Street Man Fighter’”. As KANGDANIEL previously received much love for his performance in the role of MC for ‘Street Woman Fighter’ and ‘Street Dance Girls Figher’, his appearance is highly anticipated.

KANGDANIEL shared, “It’s an honour to once again greet you as an MC. I will serve as the bridge between the viewers and the dancers in the more exciting and dynamic ‘Street Man fighter’. Please look forward to even more passionate dance battles.” Further, he shared that he decided to appear in the upcoming series on the basis of trust with the production team who worked with him in the previous series.

Further, it is reported that KANGDANIEL is directly participating in the lyrics of the OST for the upcoming show, which will represent the feelings of the dancers when they are frustrated in a difficult situation.

Producing director (PD) Choi Jung Nam also spoke about KANGDANIEL returning as the MC, sharing, “I believe that [KANGDANIEL] is the perfect MC for ‘Street Man Fighter’ as a unique global artist with a strong understanding of street battles and choreography. Please watch over his chemistry with the dancers of the program.”

The upcoming show will feature eight all-male dance crews: 1MILLION, We Dem Boyz (WDBZ), Eo-Ddae, Bank Two Brothers (BⅡB), Prime Kingz, YGX, Just Jerk, project dance crew Mbitious, which includes idol crew members Hoya and Roh Tae Hyun.

Following ‘Street Woman Fighter’, ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’ and ‘Be Mbitious’, Mnet’s ‘Street Man Fighter will be premiering on August 16 at 10:20 pm KST (6:50 pm IST).

