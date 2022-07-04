KANGDANIEL gearing up for first solo concert ‘First Parade in Seoul’; Details inside

On July 4 IST, soloist KANGDANIEL announced some immensely exciting news. The star is currently gearing up for his very first concert since debuting as a soloist back in July 2019! Called ‘First Parade in Seoul’, the concert will take place across two dates, August 13 and 14, at Seoul’s Jangchung Arena, and will also be available to attend through online streaming. Tickets for the same will soon be available to purchase in the coming days.

In particular, the date of the concert is also near the third anniversary of the day that KANGDANIEL first announced his official fanclub's name to be ‘DANITY’, on August 29, 2019, making the upcoming performances even more special.

The words ‘First Parade’ in the title of the concert are meant to represent a festival that marks the first beginning. Further, ‘Parade’ is also the title name of KANGDANIEL’s popular B-Side track from his recently released full length album, ‘The Story’.

Sharing about the upcoming concert, KANGDANIEL said, “I really miss you, and I am happy to be able to finally get to be with you by way of the concert.” The ‘Upside Down’ singer added, “I am even more excited because it is my first solo concert. I am going to appear on the stage with the determination to collapse [going to go all out], so the audience will also have to prepare thoroughly.”

Check out the poster announcing KANGDANIEL’s upcoming first solo concert, ‘First Parade in Seoul’, below:

Meanwhile, KANGDANIEL’s most recent release, ‘The Story’, is his first full length album. Released on May 24, the album marks his first comeback in a little over a year, following ‘YELLOW’.

